Paul “Triple H” Levesque is excited to see how tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event plays out.

Ahead of tonight’s year-end WWE NXT Deadline 2023 PLE at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT., the WWE executive took to social media to hype the highly-anticipated show.

“NXT Deadline could change the landscape of WWE NXT as we know it,” Triple H wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “Two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches, championships on the line, a heated rivalry heads inside a Steel Cage, and more… 8e/5p on WWE Network on Peacock.”

In an additional post shared via Twitter (X), “The Game” responded to Shawn Michaels requesting an in-person meeting with CM Punk at tonight’s NXT Deadline 2023 show after learning that “The Best in the World” was in the Bridgeport area this evening.

“I gotta see this,” he wrote.

Check out the Twitter (X) posts from Triple H’s official account below, and join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Deadline 2023 results coverage from Bridgeport, CT.

