Athena recently spoke with Tim & Eli on Battleground for an in-depth interview to promote the ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view, where she will be defending her ROH Women’s Championship against Billie Starkz in the main event.

During her appearance on the popular program, “The Fallen Goddess” spoke about her desire to defend her ROH Women’s Championship outside of Ring Of Honor in promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM.

“I’ve done it before with Miyu Yamashita on the indie scene,” Athena said. “Because of the filming schedule, it’s not quite possible without Tony’s [Tony Khan] approval. I would love to go to Japan. I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship to Japan and defend it there, particularly for New Japan or STARDOM. I have always wanted to wrestle over there, especially for those two companies in particular. When I was first on the Indies, New Japan did not have women’s wrestling so it’s even more of a ‘I need it.'”

She continued, “Those are dreams I have. I want to go to the UK. The UK scene has changed immensely since I was on the independent scene. I would love to go back to Australia. I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship on a world tour, I really would. Now, I’m more focused on trying to see what’s next for me because I don’t know. I would love to promote Ring of Honor on a world level. We get to go to Canada. My dream right now is to go to Japan. That is a dream, that is a style that I have emulated more than anything else and I know those women hit so hard and they are so phenomenal and they train beast mode 24/7 and that’s something I have always wanted to be immersed in.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.