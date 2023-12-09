Dominik Mysterio has had a quick rise to the top of WWE in the year of 2023.

If you ask Booker T, there is a strong case to be made for the NXT North American Champion to be named the MVP of WWE for this year.

During the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator Booker T sang the praises of “Dirty” Dom for helping spice things up in WWE NXT, and for being one of the key figures people come to see and boo at every WWE live event.

“Dominik Mysterio has had a hell of a year as far as being a heel and a guy that the fans really despise, being a guy that the fans want to come to the arena and pay a ticket to despise,” Booker said. “He’s done a hell of a job on the main roster as well as coming to NXT and spicing that game up a whole lot. What he’s done for NXT, I don’t see anybody else doing a better job than what Dom has done.”

Booker continued, “I might be going out there a little bit here, but I truly believe that you could put five guys in the WWE as far as MVP of the year, and Dom could be one of those names, and I really believe, at the end of that poll, Dominik would be the MVP of 2023, bar none. I really believe that. This kid changed the whole name of the game and showed what it really means to be a performer. What he does out of the ring is awesome. But then I turn to what he does inside the ring, he is so freaking uncanny. I talk to my students, and I tell them, wrestling, there’s no wrong way of doing this as long as you do it right. He has all of those elements to where it may not be traditional, but it’s right, every single freaking time. That’s what I love about watching Dominik do his work in the ring and like I said, what he’s done outside the ring, it hasn’t been a whole lot at all, but it’s definitely make you feel something. You can’t remember a Dominik promo [but you remember the boos]. That’s what I mean by performer. He’s definitely embraced that part of the game, so a lot of credit to that young kid.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast with Booker T where he touches more on this topic with his thoughts via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.