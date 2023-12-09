Matt Hardy expects “The Best in the World” to be on his best behavior now that he’s back in WWE.

On the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” AEW star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy spoke about how he expects things to go with the controversial CM Punk now being back in WWE.

“You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure,” Hardy said of their decision to bring him back at Survivor Series 2023 in his hometown of Chicago. “It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking.”

Hardy continued, “It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.