WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/9/23

Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, Connecticut

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Kickoff Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

Test Of Strength. Axiom sweeps out the legs of Frazer. Axiom applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Frazer with a side headlock takeover. Axiom sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer dives over Axiom. Axiom with a diving shoulder tackle. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Axiom scores the ankle pick in mid-air. Axiom goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Frazer falls on top of him. Rollup Exchange. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Axiom. Axiom goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Frazer lands back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frazer applies a side headlock. Axiom whips Frazer across the ring. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Axiom. Frazer dodges The Big Boot. Frazer sends Axiom to the corner. Axiom kicks Frazer in the face. Axiom with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Axiom dropkicks Frazer for a two count. Frazer with the up and over. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Frazer with three knife edge chops. Frazer follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Axiom. Axiom applies The Octopus Stretch. Frazer grabs the top rope which forces the break. Axiom kicks the right shoulder of Frazer. Frazer applies The Cobra Clutch. Frazer adds the bodyscissors. Axiom rolls Frazer over for a two count. Frazer ducks under a forearm from Axiom. Frazer drops Axiom with The Springboard Reverse DDT for a two count. Frazer toys around with Axiom. Axiom with a blistering chop. Axiom whips Frazer across the ring. Axiom dropkicks Frazer. Frazer blocks The Release German Suplex. Axiom with The Half & Half Suplex. Axiom blasts Frazer with The PK for a two count. Chop Exchange. Frazer with an inside cradle for a two count. Frazer blocks The Sleeper Hold. Axiom chops Frazer. Axiom puts Frazer on the top rope. Axiom with a Flying Forearm Smash. Axiom with The Orihara MoonSault. Axiom rolls Frazer back into the ring. Axiom ascends to the top turnbuckle. Frazer with The SuperPlex. Frazer hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Frazer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Axiom avoids The Phoenix Splash. Frazer blocks The O’Connor Roll. SuperKick Exchange. Frazer hooks the outside leg for a two count. Frazer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Axiom connects with The Golden Ratio to pickup the victory. After the match, Frazer hugs Axiom.

Winner: Axiom via Pinfall

– WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels welcomes us to the show. CM Punk comes down to the ring wearing a Bret Hart hoodie. He decides to take a selfie with HBK. Will CM Punk be the newest NXT Superstar? We see Punk having a nice hug with HBK to close the segment.

First Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee w/Rey Mysterio For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Rey Mysterio joins the commentary team for this match. Mysterio talks smack to Lee. Lee ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Lee is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee lands The Somersault Plancha. Lee rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Mysterio launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with a knee lift. Lee with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Combination Cabron for a one count. Lee slaps Mysterio in the chest. Mysterio kicks Lee in the chest. Lee brings Mysterio down to the mat. Lee applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Mysterio puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lee tees off on Mysterio. Mysterio sends Lee crashing into the ropes. Mysterio nails Lee with a DDT on the ring apron. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio with two haymakers. Mysterio rolls Lee back into the ring. Mysterio stomps on Lee’s ribs. Mysterio whips Lee into the turnbuckles.

Mysterio starts flexing his muscles. Mysterio hooks the inside leg for a two count. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Mysterio drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Mysterio pulls Lee down to the mat. Mysterio stomps on Lee’s face. Mysterio plays around with Lee’s mask. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Lee’s face. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio goes back to the rear chin lock. Mysterio with a knee lift. Mysterio delivers The Three Amigos for a two count. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Lee blocks The SuperPlex. Lee with forearm shivers. Lee gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe.

Lee with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Both guys avoids the referee’s ten count. Lee with three haymakers. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with a flying forearm smash. Lee clotheslines Mysterio. Lee with a Pop Up SuperKick. Lee with The Hesitation Dropkick. Lee puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Lee with an Apron Enzuigiri. Lee nails Mysterio with another Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Lee goes for The Destino, but Mysterio counters with a Dropkick for a two count. Lee with a Snap German Suplex. Mysterio SuperKicks Lee. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Lee goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio PowerBombs Lee for a two count. Mysterio catapults Lee into the middle rope. Lee avoids The 619. Lee hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT North American Champion, Dragon Lee via Pinfall

Second Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Blair Davenport vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan In The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Blair Davenport and Fallon Henley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henley with a side headlock takeover for a one count. Davenport with a leg sweep for a two count. Henley grabs a side headlock. Davenport rolls Henley over for a two count. Davenport whips Henley across the ring. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Henley with a waist lock go-behind. Davenport blocks The O’Connor Roll. Davenport drops Henley with The Big Boot. Davenport with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Davenport sends Henley to the corner. Davenport with a forearm smash. Davenport whips Henley into the turnbuckles. Davenport punches Henley in the back. Davenport scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Davenport with forearm shivers across the back of Henley. Davenport pulls back the arms of Henley. Davenport repeatedly kicks Henley in the face. Henley with a mule kick. Henley ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Henley makes Davenport sit down. Henley with a running dropkick. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker for a two count. Henley repeatedly slams Davenport’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Tiffany Stratton is the next entrant.

Henley tells Stratton to bring it. Davenport attacks Henley from behind. Davenport throws Henley into the ringside barricade. Stratton with a running forearm smash. Stratton repeatedly slams Henley’s head on the ring apron. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring. Stratton kicks Henley in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Davenport is choking Henley with her boot. Meeting Of The Minds. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley unloads a flurry of chops. Davenport drops down on the canvas. Stratton clotheslines Henley. Double Fujiwara Arm-Bar on Henley. Stratton with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Stratton and Davenport are picking Henley apart in the corner. Stratton SuperKicks Davenport. Stratton rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Stratton whips Davenport into Henley. Stratton with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Stratton kicks Henley in the back for a two count. Stratton stomps on Henley’s back. Stratton with repeated toe kicks. Stratton with a corner clothesline. Stratton follows that with The Alabama Slam for a two count. Davenport dumps Stratton out of the ring. Davenport scores the first pinfall of this match.

Henley heads to the penalty box. Kelani Jordan is the next entrant. Jordan with two clotheslines. Jordan with a double back elbow smash. Davenport blocks The Overdrive. Stratton and Davenport goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan with a double dropkick. Jordan kicks Stratton in the gut. Jordan drops Stratton with The Overdrive for a two count. Jordan rocks Davenport with a forearm smash. Jordan with a Slingshot Dropkick. Jordan with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Stratton kicks Jordan in the gut. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Stratton catches Jordan in mid-air. Stratton throws Jordan into Davenport. Henley ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Henley with a flying shoulder tackle. Henley with a Spinning Back Kick. Henley punches Stratton. Henley clotheslines Stratton. Palm Strike Exchange. Henley drops Stratton with The Blockbuster. Henley knocks Davenport off the apron. Henley delivers The Shining Wizard. Stratton heads to the penalty box.

Jordan with THe O’Connor Roll for a two count. Second Rollup Exchange. Henley slaps Jordan in the chest. Jordan with a forearm smash. Jordan kicks Davenport off the apron. Henley with an arm-drag takedown. Henley applies an arm-bar. Henley whips Jordan across the ring. Henley with a deep arm-drag. Henley applies another arm-bar. Stratton attacks Henley from behind. Stratton repeatedly stomps on Henley’s chest. Davenport and Jordan are exchanging blows on the top turnbuckle. Stratton continues to stomp on Henley’s chest. Henley is displaying her fighting spirit. Lash Legend is the final entrant. Legend PowerBombs Stratton and Henley. Legend rocks Jordan with a forearm smash. Legend with The Double SuperPlex. Legend pops back on her feet. Legend Chokeslams Stratton. Legend PowerBombs Henley. Legend puts Henley on top of Stratton to score the next pinfall. Stratton and Henley are going to the penalty box.

Davenport applies The Sleeper Hold. Jordan jumps on Davenport’s back. Legend drives Davenport and Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Legend launches Davenport over the top rope. Jordan kicks Legend in the face. Jordan with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Jordan with a Springboard MoonSault. Davenport attacks Jordan from behind. Third Forearm Exchange. Davenport stomps on Legend’s chest. Meta Four is blocking Stratton and Henley from escaping the penalty box door. Stratton sends Henley crashing through the announce table. Stratton with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the penalty box. Legend rolls Stratton and Davenport back into the ring. Legend with a pair of big splashes. Legend catches Jordan in mid-air. Legend uses Jordan in mid-air. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Stratton with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp to Jordan and scores the next pinfall. Jordan goes to the penalty box.

Fourth Forearm Exchange. Henley applies The Octopus Stretch. Legend catches Davenport in mid-air. Legend starts dribbling Davenport and Henley’s head inside the ropes. Stratton with a Double Dropkick. Legend and Stratton are preventing each other from making pin attempts. Jordan with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Stratton drops Jordan with The Rolling Senton. Stratton hits The Prettiest MoonSault Ever. Legend goes to the penalty box. Jordan puts Davenport on her shoulders. Jordan dumps Davenport face first on the canvas. Jordan with The 450 Splash for a two count. Henley is trying to steal pinfalls from Jordan. Henley applies the single leg crab. Davenport punches Jordan in the back. Davenport with The Avalanche German Suplex. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye and gains her third pinfall of this match. Davenport runs away from Legend as time expires. After the match, Davenport calls out Lyra Valkyria. Cora Jade attacks Valkyria on the stage.

Winner: Blair Davenport (3) via Pinfall

Third Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Hayes refuses to shake King’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayes talks smack to King. Hayes drop steps into a side headlock. Hayes with a side headlock takeover. King whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes runs into King. King with a straight right hand. Hayes with a double leg takedown. Hayes transitions into a ground and pound attack. King regroups on the outside. Hayes is throwing haymakers at King. King reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes with a Headscissors Takeover. Hayes with two arm-drags. Hayes dropkicks King to the floor. Hayes slides out of the ring. Hayes with a chop/haymaker combination. King kicks Hayes in the gut. King with a blistering chop. King inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Hayes repeatedly slams the right hand of King on the ring apron. Hayes stomps on the right hand of King. Chop Exchange. King drives his knee into the midsection of Hayes. King whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes slips over King’s back. Hayes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. King blocks The Springboard DDT.

King teep kicks Hayes into the steel ring steps. King rolls Hayes back into the ring. King shoots the half for a two count. King slams Hayes head on the top turnbuckle pad. King targets the ribs of Hayes. King with a corner clothesline/chop combination. King kicks Hayes in the back for a two count. King toys around with Hayes. Hayes stomps on King’s fingers. King side steps Hayes into the turnbuckles. Hayes decks King with a back elbow smash. King thrust kicks the back of Hayes left knee. King with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Hayes with heavy bodyshots. King answers with Two Kitchen Sinks. King with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Hayes blocks The Half Crab. King dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. King applies The Half Crab. King ducks a clothesline from Hayes. King with Two BackBreakers. King poses for the crowd. Hayes with a Crossbody Block for a two count.

King with an Inside Out Lariat. King tells Hayes to shake his hand. Hayes gives King the middle finger. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. King drives Hayes back first into the turnbuckles. King puts Hayes on the top turnbuckle. King slaps Hayes in the chest. King and Hayes are trading back and forth shots. King clotheslines Hayes off the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. King reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes rolls King over for a two count. Hayes with Three Clotheslines. Hayes with a running forearm smash. Hayes follows that with The La Mistica for a two count. King nails Hayes with The Jack Hammer for a two count. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hayes with a Roundhouse Kick. King punches Hayes in mid-air. King with a BackBreaker. Hayes responds with The CodeBreaker. Hayes connects with Nothing But Net to pickup the victory. After the match, King accuses Hayes for attacking Trick Williams.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via Pinfall

– Nikkita Lyons Vignette.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Cora Jade. Cora is planning to take this NXT Women’s Division to the next level. She’s going to make her intentions known this Tuesday on NXT.

– WWE NXT Vengeance Day will take place on February 4, 2024.

Fourth Match: Bron Breakker vs. DIJAK vs. Tyler Bate vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs In The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Dijak and Josh Briggs will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs rolls Dijak over for a two count. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Dijak applies a side headlock. Briggs drops down on the canvas. Briggs leapfrogs over Dijak. Briggs goes for a Hip Toss, but Dijak lands back on his feet. Briggs applies a side headlock. Dijak whips Briggs across the ring. Dijak drops down on the canvas. Dijak leapfrogs over Briggs. Dijak goes for a Hip Toss, but Briggs lands back on his feet. Shoulder Block Exchange. Briggs blocks a boot from Dijak. Briggs ducks under three clotheslines from Dijak. Briggs with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Briggs with a forearm smash. Briggs sends Dijak to the corner. Briggs with a running back elbow smash. Briggs with The Helluva Kick. Briggs follows that with The Pounce for a two count. Briggs kicks Dijak in the face. Briggs tees off on Dijak. Briggs hooks the outside leg for a one count. Briggs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dijak blocks it. Dijak with two back elbow smashes. Dijak punches Briggs in the chest. Dijak with a Vertical Toss. Dijak hits The High Justice for a two count. Briggs drops Dijak with The Big Boot for a two count. Dijak blocks The Chokeslam. Standing Switch Exchange. Briggs blocks The O’Connor Roll. Briggs with a back elbow smash. Dijak punches Briggs in the back. Dijak delivers The Feast Your Eyes to score the first pinfall of this match.

Briggs goes to the penalty box. Tyler Bate is the next entrant. Bate ducks a clothesline from Dijak. Bate with two running forearm smashes. Bate unloads a flurry of strikes. Dijka blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Bate follows that with a Running Uppercut. Dijak blocks The Exploder Suplex. Dijak hammers down on the back of Bate’s neck. Bate with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bate applies a front face lock. Bate with The Airplane Spin. Briggs dumps Bate out of the ring. Briggs drops Dijak with a Running Lariat. Dijak goes to the penalty box. Briggs sends Bate face first into the penalty box door. Briggs slams Bate’s head on the ring apron. Bate with a Flying Elbow Uppercut off the steel ring steps. Bate rolls Briggs back into the ring. Bate dodges The Big Boot. Bate with a Flying Uppercut for a two count. Bate drives his knee into the midsection of Briggs. Briggs goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Briggs with a SideWalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs goes for a PowerBomb, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Dijak goes for Feast Your Eyes, but Bate rolls him over to score the next pinfall. Dijak goes back to the penalty box.

Dijak punches Bate on his way out. Bate had his arm draped across Briggs chest for a two count. Briggs with forearm shivers. Briggs whips Bate across the ring. Bate applies The Sleeper Hold. Briggs drives Bate back first into the canvas. Trick Williams is the next entrant. Williams punche Bate in mid-air. Williams ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams is throwing haymakers at Briggs. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a leaping clothesline to Bate. Williams blocks a boot from Briggs. Williams kicks out the leg of Briggs. Dijak punches Williams. Williams clotheslines Dijak. Briggs levels Bate with The Body Avalanche. Williams with a Double NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker to Bate. Briggs decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Dijak goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Williams counters with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Airplane Spin Exchange. Bate with The Argentine NeckBreaker for a two count. Briggs knocks Dijak off the apron. Williams dropkicks Briggs to the floor. Bate lands The Suicide Dive. Dijak with a Top Rope Stunner. Bate with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate follows that with a Handspring Lariat to Williams. Bate hits The Tyler Driver #97. Williams goes to the penalty box. Briggs with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Briggs whips Bate into the turnbuckles. Bron Breakker is the final entrant.

Breakker delivers Three Spears. Briggs, Bate and Dijak head to the penalty box. Breakker and Williams are trading back and forth shots. Williams dropkicks Breakker. Williams with a straight right hand. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Williams. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker applies The Steiner Recliner. Dijak and Briggs are brawling in the penalty box. Williams blocks The Jack Hammer. Williams drops Breakker with The Uranage Slam. Williams with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Breakker trips Williams from the outside. Dijak with The Cyclone Boot. Williams goes back to the penalty box. Dijak throws Bate into the turnbuckles. Breakker with a FrankenSteiner into a PowerBomb from Bate. Bate scores the pinfall. Dijak goes to the penalty box. Breakker is pissed. Bate with a knee lift. Breakker responds with a Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count. Breakker puts Bate on the top turnbuckle. Breakker with The MoonSault Fallaway Slam for a two count. Briggs is trying to steal a cover. Briggs drives Williams face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Briggs goes for a Chokeslam, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate delivers The Bop and Bang.

Dijak with a Roundhouse Kick to Briggs. Double Chokeslam to Bate. Dijak with a Lariat to Williams. Briggs clotheslines Breakker. Stereo MoonSault. Breakker and Williams go to the penalty box. Bate with a Handspring Double Lariat. Bate drops Dijak with The Springboard Tornado DDT. Bate with The Big Strong BOI Splash. Briggs with a Pop Up Lariat. Briggs rolls Bate back into the ring. Dijak SuperKicks Briggs in mid-air. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Breakker pulls Williams out of the ring. Breakker sends Williams face first into the ring post. Breakker Spears Williams through the ringside barricade. Dijak Chokeslams Breakker through the announce table. Bate and Briggs are trading back and forth shots. Briggs blocks The Feast Your Eyes. Williams rolls Briggs over to score the next pinfall. Briggs goes to the penalty box. Dijak SuperKicks Bate. Dijak nails Williams with Feast Your Eyes for a two count as Eddy Thorpe pulls the referee out of the ring. Dijak is livid. Thorpe tees off on Dijak. Williams with a quick rollup and gains another pinfall. Bate with The Tornillo. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Williams rolls him over and scores another pinfall. Williams has three points. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Williams counters with The Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory as time expires.

Winner: Trick Williams (4) via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James In A Steel Cage Match

STILL TO COME

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 390 of The Hoots Podcast