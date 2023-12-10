“The Best in the World” is indeed in the house tonight.

Ahead of the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event this evening at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, it has been confirmed that CM Punk will be appearing on the show.

As noted, Punk has been teasing being in Bridgeport and making an appearance at the final WWE NXT PLE of the year tonight on social media, which prompted NXT Head of Creative Shawn Michaels to publicly invite him to tonight’s show so they can meet up while he’s in town.

In an update, Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com has confirmed that Punk is, in fact, backstage at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. right now and will be appearing on the show in some form or fashion tonight.

