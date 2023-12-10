More Continental Classic Blue League action tonight!

Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

Willie Mack vs. Wardlow

Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander

Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

Continental Classic Blue League: Andrade el Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 12/9/23

From the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness on commentary.

Match #1. Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli (3) vs. Eddie Kingston (0)

Kingston comes out in a DMX shirt… it’s dark and hell is hot, baby. SPINNING BACK FIST AND A SAITO SUPLEX BY KINGSTON! Claudio rolls outside and Kingston follows with a suicide dive. Claudio rolls back inside and Kingston hits the Nothern Light’s Bomb. Two count. Kingston hits the ropes and Claudio hops over… Neutralizer by Claudio! One, two, no! Kingston rolls to the outside and Claudio gets him, rolls him back inside, and hits a double stomp. Double leg by Claudio and a Giant Swing! Claudio drops him and locks in a Sharpshooter. Kingston tries to fight to the ropes and does. European uppercuts in the corner by Claudio and a stalling dropkick in the corner. Two count. Both men trade chops now but Claudio catches Kingston with a short-arm clothesline. Kingston gets set up on the top rope and Claudio fires a big European uppercut and a back rake. Superplex from the top! Two count. Diving European uppercut through the ropes by Claudio. Running boot in the corner by Claudio but Kingston eats it! Kingston chops back but Claudio connects with another lariat. Two count. Ricola Bomb by Claudio but Kingston blocks it, so Claudio gutwrenches him instead. Two count. Kingston tries to fight back with chops, but Claudio takes them in stride. Ghetto Blaster by Kingston and an exploder suplex. Uranage by Kingston gets a two count. Machine Gun chops by Kingston and a straight right hand. Lariat by Kingston! Two count, only. Stretch Plum by Kingston but Claudio makes it to the bottom rope. Huge back suplex by Claudio and a running European uppercut. Two count. Claudio transitions to a crossface but Kingston gets the ropes. Ricola Bomb but Kingston lands on his feet! Claudio ducks a spinning back fist and drills Kingston with the European uppercut. Only two! Both men trade vicious chops and overhand palm strikes in the center of the ring. European uppercut by Claudio! Spinning back fist! European uppercut! Spinning back fist and Claudio is down! One, two, NO! Claudio is out at 2.99999! Kingston looks for the powerbomb but Claudio plays defense and Kingston hits another backfist! Powerbomb by Kingston but Claudio rolls through and Kingston rolls through again for the win!

Winner: Eddie Kingston (3)

Rating: ****1/2. Everything I want in this tournament. Two dudes fighting with everything they got, sometimes ugly, and nothing coming easy. Two dudes who do NOT like each other and it felt personal. What a match.

Wheeler Yuta is in the back and he challenges Hook to a match under FTW rules. Hook accepts.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez w/ Diamante

Lock up to start and Willow ducks a few clotheslines. Hard clothesline by Willow. Now a few more clotheslines against the ropes and Mercedes drops. Shoulder block by Willow and a boot. Mercedes rolls to the outside and Willow follows but gets driven into the ring post. Mercedes sends Willow into the guardrail, right next to the announcer’s table. Mercedes lays in some heavy strikes now over the time keeper’s table. Mercedes hits a draping DDT off the table to the floor! Willow struggles to make it back to the ring before the count and does.

Match #4. Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Menard and Parker are the hometown boys here, so the crowd is excited for this one. Menard and Penta trade clotheslines and leg trips. Komander in with a dropkick and Parker hits a running knee. Kip up and an arm drag by Komander. Two. A dropkick by Komander. Running enziguiri by Penta and a stalling double team dropkick to Menard in the corner. Parker gets superkicked and he’s in the corner as well. Assisted monkey flip into a cannonball in the corner by Penta and Komander. Double dive but Parker and Menard cut them off with forearms. Assisted diving elbow by Parker off the back of Menard that gets two. Menard mounts Komander in the corner and delivers ten punches as we go to commercial. Back from break and Komander sends both men to the floor before tagging Penta. Slingblade to Menard. Slingblade to Parker. Superkick to Parker. Double dive by Penta and Komander but they land on their feet and connect with a pair of superkicks. Menard gets sent into the guardrail as Penta and Parker trade elbows in the middle of the ring. Made in Japan by Penta! Menard makes the save before the three. Menard gets the tag and looks for the Walls of Jericho and gets it. Komander breaks up the submission. Assisted Codebreaker by Menard and Parker! Two count. Superkick by Penta to Parker and Menard gets sent to the floor. Rope walk shooting star Fear Factor by Penta and Komander! One, two, three!

Winners: Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander

Rating: **1/2. Fine tag match here as Penta and Komander work pretty well together. Can we do with less superkicks, though?