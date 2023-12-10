Grayson Waller is keeping a close eye on tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

Literally minutes before the final WWE NXT PLE of the year got underway on the WWE Network on Peacock from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the aforementioned SmackDown Superstar released a video on his official Twitter (X) page.

In the video, Waller mentions how he’s watching with a close eye tonight before boasting about being the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner.

From there, Waller spoke about how he has a feeling that someone in tonight’s Iron Survivor Challenge match will be hand-picked by Shawn Michaels to be the mystery NXT Superstar he will face in the U.S. Title Contender Tournament next Friday night on SmackDown.

“Because I have a sneaking suspicion someone from this show is going to come to Smackdown on Friday and face me in the Number One Contender Tournament for the United States Championship,” Waller said. “If I know Shawn Michaels like I think I know Shawn Michaels, he’s gonna pick someone he thinks he knows can beat me.”

