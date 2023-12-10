There is a new NXT North American Champion.
During the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event on Saturday night in Bridgeport, CT., Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the title.
Rey Mysterio sat in on special guest commentary alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph to call the action during the NXT North American Championship opening contest at the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.
After the match, the commentators mentioned how Dom-Dom lost the title the first time no one from The Judgment Day was at ringside during a title defense of his.
Check out coverage of Dragon Lee’s NXT North American Championship victory from Saturday night’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event below.
WE GOT A NEW CHAMPION!@dragonlee95 takes down @DomMysterio35 to become the new #WWENXT North American Champion at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/MEPHPlebZy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2023
….AND NEW. #NXTDeadline @dragonlee95 pic.twitter.com/kqcgP6bozG
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 10, 2023
What a moment for @dragonlee95 #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/noabRZYHex
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
Bro was so happy to watch his own son lose #WWE #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/622474QB8i
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 10, 2023
The future of Lucha Libre.#NXTDeadline #WWE pic.twitter.com/flgotVwrhZ
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 10, 2023