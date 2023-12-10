There is a new NXT North American Champion.

During the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event on Saturday night in Bridgeport, CT., Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the title.

Rey Mysterio sat in on special guest commentary alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph to call the action during the NXT North American Championship opening contest at the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

After the match, the commentators mentioned how Dom-Dom lost the title the first time no one from The Judgment Day was at ringside during a title defense of his.

Check out coverage of Dragon Lee’s NXT North American Championship victory from Saturday night’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event below.