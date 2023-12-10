Wheeler Yuta issues a challenge to HOOK.
The Blackpool Combat Club member and current reigning ROH Pure Champion confronted the Handsome Devil during tonight’s AEW Collision, where he challenged HOOK, who still holds the FTW Championship, to an FTW Rules match.
#ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta has challenged #FTW Champion HOOK under FTW RULES!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@WheelerYuta | @730hook pic.twitter.com/cm0HOzRaq6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2023
AEW has not yet announced when the matchup will take place. Stay tuned.