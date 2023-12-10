“The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” is back.

At the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT., Cora Jade made her return to the company.

Jade has been on the sidelines for a while now, and made her return after the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year.

As Blair Davenport, who won the match, was cutting a post-match in-ring promo calling out NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria ahead of their title tilt at NXT New Year’s Evil, the champ made her way out only to be attacked from behind by the returning Jade.

Check out the video footage of Cora Jade’s return at NXT Deadline 2023 via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.