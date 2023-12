Trent Seven makes a surprise appearance at tonight’s TNA (Impact) Resolution.

The British superstar and former NXT tag champion showed up to team with “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a tag team matchup against The Rascalz. The duo worked well together and managed to pick up the win.

Seven has been working everywhere over the past year, including NJPW, OTT, Rev Pro, and a few matchups in AEW.