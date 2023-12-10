Tonight’s AEW Collision from Montreal, Canada featured two blue league matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.
-Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli
-Andrade El Idolo defeated Bryan Danielson
With their losses Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament. They will continue to compete in the tournament until its conclusion.
Blue League:
Bryan Danielson-6 points
Andrade El Idolo-6 points
Eddie Kingston-3 points
Brody King-6 points
Claudio Castagnoli-3 points
Daniel Garcia-0 points
Gold League:
Jon Moxley-9 points
Swerve Strickland-9 points
RUSH-3 points
Mark Briscoe-0 points (Eliminated)
Jay Lethal-0 points
Jay White-6 points