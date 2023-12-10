Trent Seven is officially a member of the TNA roster.

The British star, who helped build WWE’s NXT U.K. brand and previously wrestled for NJPW and AEW, made a surprise appearance at this evening’s Final Resolution event. The Moustache Mountain member teamed with “Speedball” Mike Bailey to defeat the Rascalz in tag action.

TNA has since revealed that Seven has been signed.

Final Resolution will be the promotion’s final special as IMPACT. They officially rebrand to TNA in 2024.