CM Punk worked his first pro wrestling match in seven years at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena against Darby Allin.

Punk wore long tights instead of traditional trunks. They had a sitdown to start things off. Allin sold throughout the match with various submission holds being used throughout it. Punk hit the GTS, but Allin went through the ropes. The finish saw Punk hit the GTS for the win. Post-match, Sting came out to shake Punk’s hand and they did.

Since July, it was reported CM Punk was in talks with AEW about an in-ring return. Punk made his promotional debut on the August 20th edition of Rampage where he issued this match challenge.

Punk’s previous bout was the Royal Rumble Match in 2014.