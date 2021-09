Many fans noticed during Wednesday’s edition of WWE The Bump that co-host Evan T. Mack was not on the program. Mack later responded to someone on Twitter asking where he was by writing, “Gone fam…unceremoniously…a shame.”

According to PW Insider, Mack departed from WWE this past week. He was involved with The Bump since the show’s debut in 2019. He still works as a broadcast journalist for The Ringer.

The remaining hosts for The Bump are Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla.