WWE has announced an additional two matchups for this Monday’s episode of Raw, which takes place Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

First…Nikki ASH will team up with Rhea Ripley to battle women’s tag champions Natalya and Tamina in a non-title tag team matchup. Next up…Reginald will defend the WWE 24/7 championship against Akira Tozawa.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW IS BELOW:

-Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley versus Tamina & Natalya

-Reginald versus Akira Towzawa for the WWE 24/7 championship

-Charlotte Flair versus Nia Jax for the WWE Raw women’s championship

-Sheamus versus Drew McIntyre (Winner receives a future U.S. championship match)

-Tag Team Turmoil matchp (Winners receive a future tag team championship match)