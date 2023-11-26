CM Punk returned to WWE following the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event after Team Cody beat Judgment Day in the Men’s WarGames Match.

At the WWE Survivor Series Post-Show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes was asked about Punk’s return to WWE.

“I don’t want to be short with my response, but it truly is this. If he can help with where we’re going and what we’re doing, absolutely. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we’re getting is hungry, and that’s the best. That’s the best. When someone is hungry and someone wants it. That’s when it’s real. I’ll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You can ask all the boys and girls until they are blue in the face, ‘How do you feel?’ You might get up, you might get down, you might have a wide range of emotions, but the first thing, always, is business. We’re doing record business. It feels like everybody wants to be here. The more the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board,” Cody Rhodes said.

