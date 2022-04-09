WWE superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his theme song, “Kingdom,” surpassing one million views on Spotify. The American Nightmare writes, “CONGRATULATIONS – damn song has been played everywhere I went and everywhere I will go.”
CONGRATULATIONS – damn song has been played everywhere I went and everywhere I will go 🔥 🎶 👑 https://t.co/ouKrxDUxE6
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 9, 2022
Liv Morgan was also active on Twitter today, sharing photos of her battle wounds from last night’s one-on-one showdown with Sasha Banks.
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥Wrestling ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFihCVbCR4
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022
❤️🔥❤️🔥 wrestling ❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6YOsA0d9k8
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022