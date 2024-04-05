Cody Rhodes likes the name, “The Renaissance Era” for the current era of WWE.

As noted, “The American Nightmare” spoke to Fox News this week about the phrase being coined to describe the current era of WWE, which he spoke about outdrawing the infamous WWE Attitude Era that is so fondly remembered by longtime pro wrestling fans.

In fact, he likes it so much that he has filed to trademark the phrase with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 3, 2024.

The description of the filing with the USPTO reads: Mark For: THE RENAISSANCE ERA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

The trademark relates to merchandise and is listed as being for: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Cody Rhodes looks to take his place atop the ongoing WWE Renaissance Era when he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the night two main event of WrestleMania for the second year in a row this Sunday night, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. He also headlines night one on Saturday, April 6, 2024, teaming with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to take on The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

