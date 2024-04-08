Cody Rhodes has finished the story and become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of this evening’s WrestleMania XL. Of course, there was a ton of interference from The Bloodline, but Cody got some star power help. Jimmy Uso came out first and was taken out by Jey Uso. Solo Sikoa got put through a table by John Cena, who then stood toe-to-toe with The Rock. The Final Boss took out Cena with a Rock Bottom, but was then confronted by Seth Rollins in full Shield uniform. Unfortunately, the Architect didn’t make much of an impact. It wouldn’t matter, because the lights would go out and a ghost from Rock’s past emerged.

That’s right…the Undertaker appeared and chokeslamed Rock out of his boots. As soon as he was there he disappeared, leaving Cody to dethrone Reigns on his own. Three Cross-Rhodes later…and Cody had done it.