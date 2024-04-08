Bayley is your new WWE women’s champion.
The former Damage CTRL leader defeated her old friend turned rival, IYO SKY, on this evening’s WrestleMania XL. The match was a competitive back and forth contest, with SKY working Bayley’s leg for a duration of the match. Bayley managed to overcome the odds and hit the Roseplant to capture her fourth world championship.
#Bayley looks to dethrone #IYOSKY at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/TdF9gg3rVc
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
DING DONG! #Bayley WINS!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2V17JQoAK
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
BAYLEY-MANIA!@itsBayleyWWE is your NEW WWE Women's Champion at #WrestleMania XL!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/tpv93Tk85Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Full results to night two of WrestleMania XL can be found here.