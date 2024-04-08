Bayley is your new WWE women’s champion.

The former Damage CTRL leader defeated her old friend turned rival, IYO SKY, on this evening’s WrestleMania XL. The match was a competitive back and forth contest, with SKY working Bayley’s leg for a duration of the match. Bayley managed to overcome the odds and hit the Roseplant to capture her fourth world championship.

