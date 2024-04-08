WWE is going back to the Middle East.

The company revealed on this evening’s WrestleMania XL that they will be returning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the ‘King and Queen of the Ring event. The show will take place on May 25th, with WWE running a SmackDown one night prior on May 24th.

BREAKING: #SmackDown and WWE King & Queen of the Ring will be LIVE from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia! MAY 24 & MAY 25 pic.twitter.com/DL1ymu2DVN — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024

This confirms a report that was made earlier in the day by PW Insider.