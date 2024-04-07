Damian Priest is your new WWE Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins in the opening matchup of tonight’s WrestleMania XL premium live event after hitting a series of claymores. McIntyre celebrated finally winning a world title in front of fans, but the celebration was short-lived.

McIntyre decided to gloat by rubbing it into CM Punk’s face, who was on commentary for the match. Punk would eventually attack McIntyre and beat him down, giving Damian Priest a window to cash-in. One chokeslam later…and we have a new world champion.

