WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two Results 4/7/24

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

First Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk joins the commentary team for this match. McIntyre drops Rollins with The Claymore for a two count. Rollins regroups on the outside. McIntyre delivers a chop block. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre drives Rollins back first into the steel ring post. McIntyre with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre taunts Punk. Rollins denies The Future Shock DDT. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the gut. Rollins with The Pedigree on the floor. Rollins hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Rollins with a toe kick. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but McIntyre counters with a Back Body Drop. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange.

McIntyre kicks Rollins in the face. Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre. McIntyre HeadButts Rollins. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Rollins. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins counters with a PowerBomb. Rollins with another Pedigree. Rollins nails McIntyre with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Rollins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rollins goes for The Super Curb Stomp, but McIntyre ducks out of the way. Rollins avoids The Claymore. McIntyre with The Future Shock DDT for a two count. McIntyre stares at Punk. McIntyre goes for The GTS, but Rollins counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Rollins. McIntyre connects with The Claymore for a two count. McIntyre clears the announce table. McIntyre scores a right jab. McIntyre drags Rollins out of the ring. McIntyre goes for a PowerBomb, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins repeatedly slams McIntyre’s head on the announce table. Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre. Rollins delivers The Curb Stomp on the announce table. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre plants Rollins with Two Claymores to pickup the victory. After the match, McIntyre rubs the title into Punk’s face. Punk yanks McIntyre off the announce table. Punk clocks McIntyre with the brace. Damian Priest runs down the ramp with the Money In The Bank Briefcase. He’s cashing in right now.

Winner: New WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

Second Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Damian Priest For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Priest clocks McIntyre with the MITB Briefcase before the bell rings. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest celebrates on the stage with The Judgment Day.

Winner: New WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest via Pinfall

Third Match: The Pride vs. The Final Testament In A Philadelphia Street Fight With Bubba Ray Dudley Serving As The Special Guest Referee

Snoop Dogg joins the commentary team for this match. A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Lashley clotheslines Kross over the top rope. Stereo Dropkicks. The Profits pulls out a table from under the ring. Rezar throws Dawkins into the steel ring steps. Kross hands AOP two kendo sticks. Lashley is throwing haymakers at AOP. The Final Testament is giving Lashley the kendo stick treatment. Kross with a NeckBreaker onto a chair for a two count. AOP viciously whips Dawkins with the kendo stick. Kross with a mid-air kendo stick shot to Ford. AOP delivers The Super Collider. Akam stacks Ford on top of Dawkins. B-Fab breaks up the pin attempt. Scarlett attacks B-Fab from behind. Scarlett sends B-Fab shoulder first into the steel ring post. AOP goes for another Super Collider, but Lashley gets in the way. Lashley drops Kross with a Flatliner.

Stereo Hurricanrana’s. Lashley with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dawkins with The Double Pounce. Ford follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Lashley delivers multiple chair shots. Lashley with The SpineBuster on the chair. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock. Scarlett attacks Lashley with the kendo stick. B-Fab nails Scarlett with The Pump Kick. B-Fab sends Scarlett crashing through the table on the floor. Kross with The Doomsday Saito Suplex. Kross nails Lashley with The DDT on the chair for a two count. Kross talks smack to Bubba. Kross shoves Bubba. Bubba puts on his Dudley glasses. Lashley Spears Kross. Dawkins lands The What’s Up. Bubba tells Dawkins to get the tables. Lashley tees off on Kross. Ford repeatedly whips Kross with the kendo stick. Ford connects with The Frog Splash through the table. Lashley hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Pride via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Paul Heyman. Heyman won’t tell Kayla what the rules are in the main event. He declares that Cody Rhodes will be going home empty handed with his wife, Brandi.

Fourth Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Knight ducks a clothesline from Styles. Knight unloads a flurry of right jabs. Knight is throwing haymakers at Styles. Knight whips Styles across the ring. Styles hammers down on the back of Knight’s neck. Styles with two knife edge chops. Knight launches Styles over the top rope. Knight repeatedly slams Styles head on the announce table. Knight poses for the crowd. Knight rolls Styles back into the ring. The referee admonishes Knight. Styles kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Knight. Styles kicks the left knee of Knight. Styles works on the left leg of Knight. Styles DDT’s the left knee of Knight. Knight kicks Styles in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Styles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Knight. Styles with a Knee Crusher. Styles goes for The Knee Crusher, but Knight counters with a Sunset Flip for a two count.

Knight with two clotheslines. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight repeatedly stomps on Styles chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Knight drops Styles with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Knight puts Styles on the top turnbuckle. Knight with a knife edge chop. Styles blocks The SuperPlex. Styles puts Knight on his shoulders. Styles dumps Knight face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles with a German Suplex. Styles with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Styles drags Knight to the corner. Styles talks smack to the crowd. Knight sweeps out the legs of Styles. Knight with clubbing blows to Styles chest. Knight starts biting Styles forehead. Styles rakes the eyes of Knight. Knight with The Avalanche Release German Suplex for a two count. Styles applies The Calf Crusher. Knight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Styles repeatedly wraps the left leg of Knight around the steel ring post. Styles with a Sliding Dropkick. Knight pulls Styles face first into the ring post. Knight stomps on the midsection of Styles. Knight starts removing the ringside padding. Knight goes for a PowerBomb, but Styles counters with a Back Body Drop onto the exposed floor. Knight gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Styles kicks the left shoulder of Knight. Styles goes for The Springboard 450 Splash, but Knight gets his knees up in the air. Knight and Styles are trading back and forth shots. Styles ducks a clothesline from Knight. Styles with The Pele Kick. Knight launches Styles over the top rope. Knight avoids The Phenomenal Forearm. Styles denies The BFT. Styles goes for The Styles Clash, but Knight lands back on his feet. Styles rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Knight negates The Phenomenal Forearm. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

– The 2024 WWE King & Queen Of The Ring PLE will take place on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

– The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Class appear on the stage to receive their flowers.

Fifth Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE United States Championship

Paul immediately heads to the outside after the bell rings. Orton and Owens pull Paul out of the ring. Paul gets treated like a punching bag. Owens slams Paul’s head on the ring apron. Orton slams Paul’s head on the steel ring steps. Belly to Back Suplex Party. Owens rolls Paul back into the ring. Owens kicks Paul in the gut. Owens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Paul lands back on his feet. Paul shoves Owens into Orton. Orton and Owens gangs up on Paul. Stereo Garvin Stomps. Orton tugs on Paul’s hair. Orton whips Paul across the ring. Orton scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Running Senton Splash. Owens blocks The RKO. Orton tries to reason with Owens. Rockers Punches. Haymaker Exchange. Owens HeadButts Orton. Paul with The Double Buckshot Lariat. Paul transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paul repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Paul mocks Orton. Paul is mauling Owens in the corner. Paul with The Stinger Splash to Orton. Owens SuperKicks Paul. Owens with a Double Cannonball Strike. Owens goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Paul gets his knees up in the air.

Paul with a Swanton Bomb/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Paul hooks the outside leg of Owens for a two count. Uppercut Exchange. Paul poses for the crowd. Orton with the greco roman eye poke. Orton launches Paul over the top rope. Owens kicks Orton in the gut. Owens sends Orton to the corner. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Owens. Orton Powerslams Owens. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but Paul counters with a big right hand. Paul goes for The Buckshot Lariat, but Orton counters with another Powerslam. Orton with The Double Draping DDT. Paul denies The RKO. Owens with Two SuperKicks. Owens with a CodeBreaker/Back Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Owens walks over the midsection of Paul. Owens ascends to the top turnbuckle. Orton and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Paul punches Orton in the back. Orton transitions into a corner mount. Owens with Two HeadButts.

Paul answers with a running forearm smash. Paul goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens counters with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster. Owens with The MoonSault for a two count. Owens denies The RKO. Owens rolls Orton over for a two count. Orton blocks The Stunner. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Orton lands back on his feet. Orton nails Owens with The RKO for a two count. Paul put on brass knuckles. Orton avoids The Titanium Punch. Orton kicks Paul in the gut. Paul delivers The Titanium Punch for a two count. Paul tees off on Owens. Paul talks smack to Orton. Orton responds with The RKO. Orton gives the brass knuckles to the referee. Orton goes for The Punt, but IShowSpeed gets in the way. IShowSpeed shoves Orton. Orton drops IShowSpeed with The Big Boot. Orton nails IShowSpeed with The RKO on the announce table. Paul drives Orton face first into the steel ring post. Paul rolls Orton back into the ring. Orton avoids The Frog Splash. Owens with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Owens connects with The Stunner for a two count. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Orton counters with The RKO. Paul dumps Orton out of the ring. Paul plants Owens with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Iyo Sky (c) w/Damage CTRL vs. Bayley For The WWE Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bayley with a side headlock. Bayley drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Sky regroups on the outside. Sky stomps on the left foot of Bayley. Sky pulls Bayley down to the mat. Sky poses for the crowd. Strong lockup that spills to the floor. Bayley shoves Sky. Sky with a forearm smash. Sky slams Bayley’s head on the ring apron. Sky rolls Bayley back into the ring. Sky ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Sky cartwheels around Bayley. Sky dropkicks Bayley. Sky goes for a Suicide Dive, but Bayley counters with a forearm smash. Bayley with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Bayley rolls Sky back into the ring. Bayley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bayley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sky avoids The Ring Post Dropkick. Sky wraps the right leg of Bayley around the steel ring post. Sky applies The Hanging Knee Bar. Sky slams the right leg of Bayley on the canvas. Bayley kicks Sky in the face. Sky wraps the left leg of Bayley around the middle rope. Sky drops Bayley with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Sky is putting the boots to Bayley. Bayley reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bayley yanks Sky off the apron. Sky with a forearm smash. Bayley launches Sky into the timekeeper’s area. Sky goes for a Springboard Forearm, but Bayley counters with The SpineBuster on the floor. Bayley rolls Sky back into the ring. Bayley hooks both legs for a two count. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley is mauling Sky in the corner. Bayley with The Argentine Side Slam for a two count. Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sky nails Bayley with The Shotei. Sky with a Springboard Dropkick. Sky with The Orihara MoonSault. Sky follows that with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Bayley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet.

Bayley with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles. Bayley with an inside cradle for a two count. Sky launches Bayley over the top rope. Bayley hammers down on the back of Sky’s neck. Sky drags Bayley back into the ring. Sky with Two Bridging German Suplex’s for a two count. Sky goes for Over The MoonSault, but Bayley gets her knees up in the air. Bayley goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Sky ducks out of the way. Sky applies The CrossFace. Bayley with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bayley with a Sliding Back Elbow. Bayley goes for a Sliding Lariat, but Sky counters with The CrossFace. Sky transitions into The STF. Bayley hits The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Sky denies The Rose Plant. Sky floors Bayley with a straight right hand. Sky starts laughing at Bayley. Bayley slaps Sky in the face. Sky responds with a palm strike. Bayley with forearm shivers. Sky with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault for a two count. Sky is raining down haymakers. Sky with Two More MoonSaults. Sky goes for Over The MoonSault, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley goes for The Rose Plant, but Sky lands back on her feet. Bayley with The Saito Suplex. Bayley lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Bayley plants Sky with The Rose Plant to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley via Pinfall

– The next PLE will be WWE Backlash on May 4th from Lyon-Decines, France.

– Snoop Dogg informs us that WrestleMania 40 Night Two’s Attendance is 72,755. The total attendance is 145,298.

Seventh Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes In The Bloodline Rules Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Rhodes backs Reigns into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with a waist lock go-behind. Reigns decks Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Reigns applies a side headlock. Rhodes whips Reigns across the ring. Reigns drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Reigns poses for the crowd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes grabs a side headlock. Reigns whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes slides under Reigns’ legs. Rhodes kicks Reigns in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes sends Reigns shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rhodes pulls out a table from under the ring. Reigns nails Rhodes with The Drive By. Reigns puts the table back under the ring. Rhodes sends Reigns shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Reigns is playing mind games with Rhodes. Reigns repeatedly whips Rhodes with a kendo stick. Rhodes kicks Reigns in the gut. Reigns avoids the kendo stick shot. Rhodes kicks Reigns in the face. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Reigns rakes the eyes of Rhodes. Reigns kicks Rhodes in the face. Reigns repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Reigns slams Rhodes head on two turnbuckle pads. Reigns with a straight right hand. Reigns dumps Rhodes out of the ring. Reigns attacks Rhodes with The PRIME Jug. Reigns dumps Rhodes over the ringside barricade. Reigns and Rhodes start brawling in the crowd. Rhodes with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the truss platform. Rhodes punches Reigns in the back. Rhodes brings Reigns back to the ringside area. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Reigns counters with a PowerBomb. Reigns with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Reigns uses the bottom rope to choke Rhodes. Reigns tells Rhodes that this is his company. Reigns with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Reigns applies the cravate. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Reigns hammers down on the back of Rhodes neck. Reigns goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Reigns blocks The Pedigree. Reigns with The Perfect Plex for a two count.

Reigns is throwing haymakers at Rhodes. Reigns with repeated corner clotheslines. SuperKick/Big Boot Exchange. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Haymaker Exchange. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Reigns. Rhodes Powerslams Reigns. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick for a two count. Rhodes goes for The Cody Cutter, but Reigns counters with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Reigns pokes fun at Rhodes. Rhodes avoids The Superman Punch. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Reigns with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes clears the announce table. Reigns delivers the low blow. Reigns PowerBombs Rhodes through the announce table. Reigns rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Reigns with The Superman Punch for a two count. Rhodes blocks The Spear. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Reigns denies The CrossRhodes. Reigns goes for The Rock Bottom, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Rhodes Spears Reigns for a two count. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes. Jimmy Uso SuperKicks Rhodes. Reigns levels Rhodes with The Superman Punch. Jimmy starts brawling with Jey Uso on the stage. Jey SuperKicks Jimmy. Jey Spears Jimmy off the stage. Rhodes rolls Reigns over for a two count. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Reigns Spears Rhodes for a two count. Reigns is yelling at Charles Robinson. Reigns applies The Guillotine Choke.

Rhodes repeatedly drives Reigns back first into the turnbuckles. Rhodes tackles Reigns out of the ring. Rhodes Spears Reigns through the ringside barricade. Rhodes rolls Reigns back into the ring. Rhodes scores Two CrossRhodes. Solo Sikoa nails Rhodes with The Samoan Spike. Reigns goes into the cover for a two count. Sikoa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spear/Samoan Spike Combination for a two count. John Cena storms into the ring to make the save. Cena tees off on Sikoa. Cena clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Cena drops Reigns with The Attitude Adjustment. Cena puts Sikoa through the spanish announce table with The Attitude Adjustment. The Rock comes down to the ring. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Rock drops Cena with The Rock Bottom. Rock pulls out The Mama Rhodes Weight Belt. Rock gets distracted by The Shield’s theme song. Reigns clocks Seth Rollins with The Superman Punch. The lights go out in Lincoln Financial Field. The Undertaker Chokeslams Rock. Reigns cracks Rollins with a steel chair. Rhodes negates The Spear. Rhodes plants Reigns with Three CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhodes celebrates with Brandi Rhodes, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk and Mama Rhodes. Rhodes hands Mama Rhodes the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes: Real quick, I know it’s been a long night. I am surrounded by greatness in this ring, I’m surrounded by greatness in this stadium. There’s two people who are mostly responsible for me coming back to the WWE. Bruce Prichard and Triple H. I know he’s probably kicking and screaming, but he’s the man responsible for the new era we’re in. Triple H, come on out here.

Bruce gives Cody a big hug. Cody shakes hands with Triple H and gives him a deep hug. Randy and Sami put Cody on their shoulders. Cody had a nice embrace with the announce team and Seth Rollins as the show goes off the air.

Winner: New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

