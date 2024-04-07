Night two of WWE WrestleMania XL is underway from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PW Insider reports that several legends are backstage, including WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley, Ted DiBiase Sr., Sean Waltman, Ken Shamrock, and new rumored signee Jacob Fatu.

The full lineup for tonight can be found below.

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)