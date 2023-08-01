Cody Rhodes discusses his new Peacock documentary, Becoming Cody Rhodes.

The film chronicles the American Nightmare’s journey from his early days as an amateur wrestler to becoming one of the top superstars in WWE, which included a detour on the independents and him lending hand in pro-wrestling’s newest company, AEW. Rhodes has yet to receive his happy ending as he lost in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns, a moment that ends the documentary. He spoke about all this during an interview with Sam Roberts.

I felt, to be totally honest, I felt like I let the crew down because the documentary is clearly…the guy is supposed to win at the end. I felt like I had let them down. You have to let it get out of your hands. It’s about you, you can’t touch it. You have to let them tell their story. I’m very proud of the story they told. I thought it was fair, I thought it was honest.

Rhodes later mentions how grateful he is to the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for allowing the documentary team to use footage from Being The Elite.

I have to thank Matt and Nick Jackson for allowing BTE footage and allowing a collaboration to exist in the first place. It’s about me, so I can’t say, ‘it’s amazing, it’s terrible.’ I’m very interested to see how the whole pro wrestling world takes it and if they enjoy it. It was a special thing to film and as much as I was very annoyed by their presence on a regular basis, I was annoyed more when they weren’t there and they were gone. I kept saying, ‘Come back. I’m going to wrestle Brock. It’s a cool thing.’ I hope we can do a part two, I really do. If we can’t, it’s okay, I’m going to make my own part two.

