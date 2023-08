IMPACT Wrestling scores big for its July 27th episode on AXS TV.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode drew 153,000 viewers, the promotion’s highest since January 27th 2022. They scored a rating of 0.02 in the 18-49 demographic.

IMPACT recently held its Slammiversary pay-per-view, which had a substantial increase in pay-per-view buys from last year’s event. You can read about that here.