IMPACT Wrestling has seen a substantial increase in pay-per-view buys for this year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show did over 4,400 PPV buys, which was 1,300 more and a 250% increase from the previous year. The report notes that this was one of IMPACT’s best buy-rates since Kenny Omega was the promotion’s world champion back in 2021.

IMPACT held Slammiversary on July 15th, an event that saw Trinity crowned as the new Knockouts Champion, as well as four other title changes. The show was headlined by Alex Shelley successfully retaining the world title over Nick Aldis.