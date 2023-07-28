Thunder Rosa gives another health update.

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been out of action since the fall of 2022 due to lingering back issues, and has only appeared on television once in that absence. La Mera Mera spoke about her road to recovery during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

It’s been a long road, I will say. From the beginning, there was a lot of speculation about my injury. But I was always very clear and very honest about what was happening to me. Everything has been documented on my YouTube. It was physical and mental, all this rehab that I’ve been receiving. Some days were really positive, some other days were not as positive, but that’s part of the recovery part of having an injury such as the one that I still have. Lately, there’s been more of a bright light on it, because as my MRI read, I don’t have the tears in my back anymore. Now I’m able to train without pain, with compound training, as well as I’ve been jumping in the ring in the last three weeks. So, I’m excited about the advancements that we have, and now I’m excited about the possibility of returning to the ring. Again, it’s just been giving me a perspective about the opportunity to wrestle, because it’s a privilege if I get to come back.

Rosa reminds fans that she has not bee in the ring for nearly a year, adding that it will be amazing if she gets the opportunity to show the world what she can do again.

It’s been almost a year since I stepped in the ring last in AEW. So it will be amazing if I get that opportunity and to have another match, or more matches, in the future. Like I said, I’m very hopeful. I stepped in the ring last Tuesday. I actually took my son with me to help do cardio. I’m training, I have a doctor who’s a professional trainer for athletes in San Antonio, and I have another physiotherapist I work with when I was doing MMA and professional wrestling. So, they’re helping me to get to the best physically as possible. I’m not talking about ‘Oh, I’m gonna come back with a six-pack’ and everything. I have to come back healthy. In the ring, what we do, it’s extremely dangerous. I always pray for my opponent and pray for me to come back the same way that we come in, and sometimes we don’t. So I’m praying that this time will be positive.

Back in June, Rosa revealed on an episode of her vlog that she was finally pain free after months of doctors visits. You can check out those comments here.