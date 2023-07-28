Paul Wight opens up about his past diet.

The former world champion and current AEW star spoke about this topic during a recent interview with TalkSport Breakfast, where he revealed the insane amount of calories he used to take in on a daily basis.

How much was I eating? Two or three deep-fried little people. No. It’s always a terrible joke. Probably my calorie intake back in the day, but understand it’s a lot of empty, bad calories because I used to just eat whatever I wanted in massive amounts. So I’d probably say somewhere around 13 to 18 thousand calories a day. You’d get Big Macs, I’d get three, four Big Macs, and I’d get fries and I’d get a shake and get apple pies and probably a fish sandwich in there too.

Wight adds that he could easily dispose of 20 tacos at Taco Bell, but admits that those days are well behind him as now he eats like a mouse.

It was nothing to go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos. You can do that when you’re younger, and you’re still gonna be big, but as you get older, you realize, ‘Ah, well, I can’t really eat like that anymore.’ Now I kind of feel like I eat like a mouse. I have about ten ounces of protein, I have a small portion of carbs and [vegetables], try to eat halfway decent.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)