Jamie Hayter reportedly will not make it back in time for AEW All In.

AEW officials were hoping to have Hayter back in the ring for All In from her home country of England, but The Wrestling Observer reports that there’s been talk of Hayter missing that show. Fightful Select adds that Hayter will not be medically cleared to compete any time soon.

There were tentative ideas and hope that Hayter could make it back and be in a featured role at All In, but things seem worse with her injury than anticipated. It was noted that not only is Hayter missing All In, but her making a return in 2023 is “unexpected,” and that right now, there’s no timetable for when she might return.

Hayter has been on the shelf since dropping the AEW Women’s World Title to current champion Toni Storm at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 28. She was dealing with a shoulder injury in the storylines, suffered at the hands of The Outcasts earlier that month, but she was also working with multiple legitimate injuries, which she had been fighting through for the better part of a month.

