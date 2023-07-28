A Trios Match has been confirmed for Saturday’s live AEW Collision episode.

Collision will see The Gunns and Juice Robinson take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin.

Below is the current card for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT, which will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole

* AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match with Andrade’s mask on the line

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.