Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso are now official for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

We noted earlier how WWE was teasing Reigns and Uso for tonight’s show to build to their Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam, but now they have been announced for a segment to prepare for the big match on August 5 in Detroit.

WWE noted in their preview, “With The Tribal Combat in place at SummerSlam between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, The Head of The Table and his unhinged cousin will be on SmackDown as they prepare for the high-stakes showdown. What interaction, if any, will the two Superstars have with each other? If they do come face-to-face, will things once again turn volatile? Who will seize momentum just eight days before The Biggest Event of the Summer? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced card for tonight:

* The Road to SummerSlam continues

* Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

* Finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational with Santos Escobar vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso prepare for Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.