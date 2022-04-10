Earlier today Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who weighed in the on the American Nightmare’s WWE return, with the main point being that the former three-time TNT champion made himself a bigger star, and created real competition before coming back. Rhodes writes back:

A feather in our cap I never dreamed of, wrestler/crew families eating well, industry legitimately changed, fans coming back and wrestlers returning, a beautiful chapter what the Elite and I helped create. Brought clarity to my next step, unfinished business.

Since his initial departure rumors circulated that there was bad blood between Rhodes, the AEW EVPs, and president Tony Khan. However, during the number of press appearances he has made since returning at WrestleMania Rhodes has had nothing but good things to say about The Elite and his experiences at AEW. Check out his latest tweet below.