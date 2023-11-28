Cody Rhodes gives his thoughts on QT Marshall resigning from AEW.

As previously noted, Marshall announced his departure from AEW yesterday with a lengthy post on social media. Numerous reports have since surfaced stating that he was hoping to do more as a wrestler for the company and was starting to dislike the creative direction it was going away from. The latest on all of that can be found here.

One man who knows Marshall very well is WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, who introduced Marshall as an AEW character back in 2019. The American Nightmare also briefly feuded with Marshall prior to his exit and return to WWE. Today, Rhodes shared Marshall’s departure post and praised him for all of the work he did in that time.

Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far.

While Marshall’s direction is currently unknown, Cody declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble and is adamant about “finishing the story.” Check out his post below.