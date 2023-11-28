Jon Moxley briefly talks CM Punk.

The AEW superstar and former three-time world champion recently spoke with Liam Crowley from Comicbook.com, with Crowley asking the Death Rider to give his thoughts on CM Punk’s WWE return promo on Raw, which saw Punk call the WWE his “home.” Moxley didn’t take long to answer and immediately let it be known that not only did he not watch, but people don’t want to know what he thinks.

You don’t want to know what I think. I didn’t see it. You do not want to know what I think (laughs).

Shifting back to his own career, Moxley states that he loves stepping up for AEW when they need him and loves being handed the ball in the fourth quarter.

I feel like I thrive in those situations. Scramble to the f–king jets and get Moxley in the air. Oh f–k, we don’t have a main event. You’ve got to make people care about this and make this a main event in a week. I just pull main events out of my a– when I’m in those situations. I feel more comfortable when I’m the guy with the ball in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to not want to grab the ball and take the shot myself.

Moxley and Punk feuded for the AEW world title back in the fall of 2022. They were tied at 1-1.