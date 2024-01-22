Cody Rhodes addresses The Rock potentially taking his WWE WrestleMania 40 spot.

The American Nightmare spoke about the Great One during a recent interview with ESPN. He says that despite all the chatter, he doesn’t consider Rocky to be in his way, but later adds that he could be naive to the situation and is being passed over. Regardless, Cody says he has nothing but respect for the former world champion.

I don’t consider him in my way. Maybe he is, and I’m being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.

We will learn more about Cody’s potential WrestleMania 40 plans after the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Meanwhile, he is set to go face-to-face with CM Punk on this evening’s edition of Raw.

