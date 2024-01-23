WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/22/24

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Seth Rollins Announcement

Seth Rollins: New Orleans. Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. It’s been a long week, so I really appreciate that, thank you guys. Seven days ago, I’m in this ring, I’m defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. It’s alright, I beat him. I jumped off these ropes, I hit him with a MoonSault, like I do in most of my matches, and I felt my knee kind of go in a way it’s not supposed to. I did what I always do. I finished the match, I beat Jinder Mahal, I spoke to the crowd, and then I went to the back, and I sat down. When I sat down, it was the first time it really set in that I might be out for a long time. You know, earlier in the night, I mentioned that, with every single title defense, I only get better, I only get stronger. And I can’t help but to think that, while I was sitting back there, kind of helpless, couldn’t bend my knee, that I was a bit of a liar. I thought for the first time that it may be a real possibility that I might miss WrestleMania. I appreciate that, but we still had an MRI to be done, we had to get it looked at. Got the results back, middle of the week, and not great. I have a Grade 2 tear of my MCL. I have a partially torn meniscus as well. And the doctors are telling me, that with surgery, we’re looking at three to four months. Now, if it was up to me, I would be out here next week, stomping people’s heads into this mat, because that’s what I love to do. But unfortunately, it’s not just up to me, I can’t just say, no, no, no, as much as I would like to. We don’t really know what the future holds. So, I’m taking it day-by-day. I’m taking it week-to-week. Look, man, I don’t got time for this, so if you guys are out here to make an example out of me, do what you got to do. Just get it over with. If that’s what you’re here for, just do it. Don’t waste any time, just do it.

Gunther: Seth don’t worry about them; they got a match with The New Day later. You should really concentrate on me, because I thought, you and me, we’ve been avoiding each other for quite some time now. And I thought today is a great opportunity to come out here, and just honestly let you know what I think of you.

Seth Rollins: Alright, okay, if that’s really the case, should we let him tell me what he thinks of me? Have at it.

Gunther: There’s no reason to think that much, Seth, because I just came out here to tell you, right from the beginning, you were at the top spot. You have been labeled as the workhorse champion, right from the beginning. Somebody that has to come out here every week, and fight honestly for every victory. Become a champion that brings dignity, respect and honor to a championship. A champion that everybody here can be proud of, just like me. But now, it kind of pulls at my heart strings to see you like that. And I’m finding out today that you might not make it to WrestleMania. That makes me, honestly, sad.

Seth Rollins: Well, here’s the thing, Gunther. You and your boys should have let me finish, because what I was about to say, is that I don’t give a damn what the doctors tell me. I don’t give a damn how hard I have to rehab, how far I have to push this knee. I will keep my promise. I will take this title into WrestleMania. Hey, and I will do every single thing in my power, to walk out of WrestleMania, the World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther: That’s great, I’m really happy to hear that, because last week, I thought we were going to see a big champion fall. But this week, you’re standing in front of me, proclaiming that you’re going to do everything that it takes to be the champion at WrestleMania, and walk out a champion at WrestleMania. And you know what, Seth, I admire that. I respect that a lot, because I would do the same thing if I was in your position. And in fact, you remind me a lot of myself. So, from one great champion to another great champion, on Saturday, I’m going to win the Royal Rumble. And I’m going to choose you as my opponent for WrestleMania. But with all due respect, I’m going to target your knee, I’m going to target your back, I’m going to target everything that’s not at one hundred percent, and I will beat you, and become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins: I appreciate your honesty, Gunther. Now, here’s a little honesty from me. You can challenge me at WrestleMania, if you win the Royal Rumble, but I want you to remember one thing. Remember who you’re coming after.

Gunther: You better remember who’s coming after you.

First Match: Imperium vs. The New Day

The New Day attacks Imperium before the bell rings. Vinci goes for a Bodyslam, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi shoves Vinci across the ring. Vinci ducks a clothesline from Kofi. Vinci with a Running Crossbody Block. Vinci with a knife edge chop. Vinci kicks Kofi in the face. Vinci repeatedly stomps on Kofi’s chest. Vinci talks smack to Kofi. Kofi is throwing haymakers at Vinci. Vinci reverses out of the irish whip from Kofi. Kofi with The Missile Dropkick. Kofi slams Vinci’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. The Unicorn Stampede. Woods punches Vinci in the back. Woods unloads two knife edge chops. Vinci dumps Woods face first on the top rope. Vinci with a clubbing blow across the back of Woods neck. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser kicks Woods in the chest. Kaiser is raining down punches in the corner. Kaiser slaps Woods in the chest.

Kaiser repeatedly stomps on Woods’ chest. Kaiser taunts Kofi. Woods with an overhand chop. Kaiser is mauling Woods in the corner. Woods blocks a boot from Kaiser. Woods with two chops. Woods with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Kaiser to the floor. Woods sends Vinci crashing to the outside. Kaiser pulls Woods out of the ring. Vinci with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Kaiser throws Woods into the ringside barricade. Kaiser backs away from Kofi. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop Exchange. Vinci kicks Woods in the gut. Vinci sends Woods to the corner. Woods SuperKicks Vinci. Kofi and Kaiser are tagged in. Kofi with a Springboard Tomahawk Chop. Kofi knocks Vinci off the apron.

Kofi with rapid fire haymakers. Kofi rocks Vinci with a forearm smash. Kofi clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Kofi lands Two Suicide Dives. Kofi tees off on Kaiser. Vinci with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Imperium gangs up on Kofi. Woods with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Kofi HeadButts Kaiser. Kofi sends Kaiser back first into the barricade. The referee calls for the bell. After the match, this melee spills into the crowd. Woods and Kaiser are trading punches at ringside. Kaiser drives Woods face first into the steel ring post. Kaiser sends Woods into the timekeeper’s area. Kaiser grabs a steel chair. Woods attacks Kaiser from behind. Woods is putting the boots to Vinci. Woods brings Kaiser up to one of the production cases. The numbers game catches up to Woods. Imperium goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Kofi gets in the way. New Day spears Imperium through the production table on the floor.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

– Damian Priest tells Rhea Ripley to stop going into Adam Pearce’s office and making matches for him. He has to clear his head. Rhea is disappointed that Dominik and JD didn’t take care of DIY last week. Why is Finn snickering? It’s been a while since the vicious side of Balor showed up, so he should accompany Dominik to the ring for his match tonight.

– The Creed Brothers hype up Ivy Nile in the gorilla position.

Second Match: Ivy Nile w/Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla

Nile puts Valhalla on her shoulders. Valhalla fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Valhalla rakes the eyes of Nile. Nile with a snap mare escape. Nile with a Roundhouse Kick. Valhalla reverses out of the irish whip from Nile. Valhalla drives her knee into the midsection of Nile. Valhalla is smothering Nile in the ropes. We see Nikki Cross lurking around on the stage. Valhalla drops Nile with a running forearm smash. Valhalla rolls Nile back into the ring. Valhalla fish hooks Nile. Nile with forearm shivers.

Nile with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valhalla starts biting the bottom rope. Nile decks Valhalla with a back elbow smash. Nile uppercuts Valhalla. Nile ducks a clothesline from Valhalla. Nile with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Valhalla responds with The Pop Up HeadButt for a one count. Valhalla screams at Maxxine. Nile avoids The Running Knee Strike. Valhalla launches Nile over the top rope. Valhalla with a back elbow smash. Nile slams Valhalla’s head on the top of the steel ring post. Nile connects with The Pitbull to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivy Nile via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with The New Day and Jey Uso. Where does it end with Imperium? They’re not push overs. They are one of the greatest tag teams of all-time. Tonight is a perfect example of what happens when you push them too far. Kofi decides to challenge Gunther to an Intercontinental Championship Match for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Bayley Segment

Nia Jax: The first time I came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, one of the most dominant champions in our division’s history, she got squashed. The first time I went one-on-one with Becky, excuse me, The Man, one of the greatest superstars in the history of this business, she got squashed. Now, I know you think I’m coming out here to complain that they were in this very ring last week saying, I want to face you at WrestleMania, Becky, I want to face you at WrestleMania, Rhea. But I completely understand. Rhea wants to face Becky, who she thinks she can beat. She doesn’t want to face me, who she knows she can’t beat. And Becky, she’s on her path to WrestleMania. And she knows that, any path with me in it, ends her with getting squashed, again. So, this Saturday, at the Royal Rumble, I’m going to kill both of their dreams. I’m going to WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch: Shut up, Nia, you dope. Congratulations, you beat me, at least that gives you something new to talk about for the next five years. Well, you know what’s interesting, Nia, is that going into this Royal Rumble match on Saturday, I know I have a big target on my back, but nobody has a bigger target on their back than you. And it’s not because you’re bigger than everybody, it’s because that locker room, they don’t agree on anything, they don’t agree at all, except for one thing. Nobody likes you. You pushed them down, you throw your weight around, you probably injured nearly half of them. And so, on Saturday, I’m not so sure what I’m going to enjoy more. Winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in my career or watching you lose.

Bayley: Ding, dong, hello, guys. Actually, both of you idiots are going to close. Now, I came here tonight to find Rhea Ripley, but I couldn’t help myself, this is better. My two old pals. Look at this reunion we got here. What a beauty. Hey, Nia, long time, no see. But I’m here to make one thing absolutely clear. I’m winning the Royal Rumble. I’m going to point at the WrestleMania sign, because 2024 is the year of Bayley.

A pier six brawl breaks out in the ring. Jax launches Becky over the top rope. Jax nails Bayley with a Running Leg Drop.

– Rhea Ripley tells Becky Lynch to make other plans for WrestleMania.

Third Match: The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mysterio backs Miz into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Mysterio shoves Miz. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Miz is playing mind games with Mysterio. Miz with two arm-drags. Miz dodges The Running Boot. Miz rolls Mysterio over for a two count. Miz with a knife edge chop. Miz whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio kicks Miz in the chest. Miz clotheslines Mysterio. Miz kicks Mysterio in the gut. Miz with southpaw haymakers. Mysterio with a toe kick. Mysterio punches Miz. Mysterio dumps Miz out of the ring. Finn Balor attacks Miz behind the referee’s back. Mysterio lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio rolls Miz back into the ring. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mysterio with three haymakers. Miz is lighting up Mysterio’s chest. Miz with The Kitchen Sink. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline.

Miz gets distracted by JD McDonagh. Miz gets crotched on the middle rope. Mysterio dropkicks Miz to the floor. Miz regains control of the match during the commercial break. Miz tees off on Mysterio. Mysterio kicks the left knee of Miz. Miz with two clotheslines. Miz with two NeckBreakers for a two count. Miz plays to the crowd. Miz takes a swipe at Balor. Mysterio with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Miz rolls Mysterio over for a two count. Miz with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Balor. Miz with a Hurricanrana to McDonagh on the floor. Miz buries his shoulders into the midsection of Mysterio. Miz with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. IT! Kicks. Miz with The Roundhouse Kick. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but Mysterio counters with a Cazadora Takeover into the middle rope. Miz avoids The 619. Miz decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Balor kicks Miz behind the referee’s back. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash. After the match, Balor attacks Miz from behind. DIY storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Damian Priest. What is his mindset going into tonight’s main event? First, congratulations to Dominik for handling business. R-Truth interrupts the conversation. Truth gives Priest his new cut of the merchandise. Priest appreciates Truth’s sentiments, but now is not the right time. Drew McIntyre likes to talk. He gloats about being the man during the pandemic. Once everybody came back, he couldn’t beat Roman Reigns, Gunther or Seth Rollins. Out of pure jealously, McIntyre continues to get in his way of becoming the champion. One way or another, he will become the champion. McIntyre will receive his punishment tonight.

Fourth Match: Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Gable starts things off with a Rolling Capo Kick. Gable with a flying clothesline. Gable with two knife edge chops. Ivar reverses out of the irish whip from Gable. Gable dives over Ivar. Gable ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Ivar drops Gable with The Black Hole Slam. Ivar with a crossface. Ivar kicks Gable in the face. Ivar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gable lands back on his feet. Gable dropkicks Ivar. Ivar goes for an elbow drop, but Gable ducks out of the way. Gable with a forearm smash. Gable drives his knee into the midsection of Ivar. Gable uppercuts Ivar. Gable with a throat thrust. Gable ducks another clothesline from Ivar. Gable thrust kicks the midsection of Ivar. Gable with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Gable with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Ivar blocks The German Suplex. Ivar decks Gable with a back elbow smash. Ivar blocks The Exploder Suplex. Ivar goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gable counters with a NeckBreaker across the top strand.

Ivar with a Flying Splash off the ring apron. Ivar has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gable with forearm shivers. Gable with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Gable follows that with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Gable avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar accidentally kicks the steel ring post. Gable rolls Ivar back into the ring. Ivar hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable turns a Victory Roll into The Ankle Lock. Ivar uses his feet to create separation. Ivar with a Leaping Seated Senton. Ivar with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Ivar goes for The Spinning Heel Kick, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Ivar grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ivar with The Sitout Spinebuster for a two count. Gable avoids The DoomSault. Gable with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Gable ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ivar slaps Gable in the chest. Ivar with a straight right hand. Ivar goes for The SuperPlex, but Gable counters with a German Suplex. Gable gets distracted by Valhalla. Ivar punches Gable in the back. Ivar dumps Gable headfirst on the canvas. Ivar connects with The DoomSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivar via Pinfall

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Segment

CM Punk: I was going to say, before we start, let’s take a minute to enjoy this moment. You and I have been on very different paths to get here. Saturday night, it all changes. Sunday morning, I hope we’re still friends. But, for right now, let’s enjoy this moment.

Cody Rhodes: So, New Orleans, or specifically, CM Punk, what do you want to talk about?

CM Punk: I want to talk about your dad. And I don’t know if you know this story, I never told it. I know they don’t know it. 2007, your father calls me on the telephone, and he says, he’s sending his youngest son, Cody, to Ohio Valley Wrestling, to start his journey as a professional wrestler. And he tells me, I want you to keep an eye on my kid. And at the time, I don’t know if I was the guy for the job, and I certainly didn’t know you, yet. I wasn’t aware if you would need a guardian angel. I didn’t think you did. But when The American Dream ask you for a favor, New Orleans, you say, yes. It wasn’t a hard job. I stayed out of your way. You didn’t get into any trouble that you couldn’t talk your own way out of. You didn’t fall into the same vices I saw a lot of our contemporaries do. And I watched you grow, from a preliminary wrestler, into this bonafide, main event, championship caliber superstar, that stands before me today. And it might sound a bit condescending coming from me, but you know me, I am proud of you. I bring this story up, I bring your father up, because on Saturday, I feel like I’m breaking a promise. In the Royal Rumble, when the bell rings, me and you cross paths, I’m not going to be looking out for you, I’m going to be looking for you. I’m gonna do what I have to do. I’ll punch you in the face. I’ll throw you over the top rope, because CM Punk is going to win the Royal Rumble, and he’s gonna go on to main event WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes: You’re not alone in that feeling of you being someone who is talking to me, but thinking about him. I work with countless legends, luminaries and dignitaries in our industry. Michael Hayes. Bruce Prichard. Triple H. Even, Mr. Heyman. That when they see me, they can’t help, but see The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. It’s a very large shadow. But I think you know well that, I have done everything in my power, since I left here, to not just be in his shadow, but to be the light in the shadow, to subvert expectations on my own last name, and be my own man. You’re talking about OVW, you’re not lying. I showed up to OVW, folk style wrestling experience only. No matches under my belt, a complete nepotism hire, and there you were. CM Punk, who have toiled on the independent scene for 10 years, who made a name for himself. You could have treated me poorly, and you did not. You treated me like a peer. And after that, we became friends, and that’s what makes all of this, so bittersweet. It’s because, in the Royal Rumble, there are no friends.

CM Punk: What about Sunday morning, Cody? I know there’s no friends in the Royal Rumble. I’ve been in more than you have. But what about Sunday morning, because I can separate business from personal, can you? Because I wasn’t born in this business, you very much were. You grew up in this business. Personal, to you, is this business. You are the son of, one of the most legendary professional wrestlers of all-time, one of the greatest. And I said to start this all off, you and I have traveled very different paths. I didn’t have a famous dad. When you showed up to OVW, other people saw Dusty, I saw Cody. I didn’t see necessarily a nepotism hire, because where everybody saw that you were born on third base, and you were afforded all these great things, and you had the head start that I didn’t get, because I had to scratch, and crawl, and fight my way to get where I was. I saw the burden of your last name. I saw how hard it was gonna be to get out of that shadow. And congratulations, you have done it, with flying colors. But for all our differences, you, in a very expensive suit, me and what I wore to the gym today. Two very different paths, one very similar goal. I didn’t have the famous dad. I didn’t have, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. Son of a plumber, global, international, heavyweight champion, superstar wrestler, recognized on the streets. Dining with kings and queens, how’s the rest of it go?

Cody Rhodes: Slept in alley’s, and dined on pork and beans.

CM Punk: I didn’t have the famous dad. My father was blue collar. My father was just a regular guy. He was an electrician, which makes it kind of ironic. I’m more the American dream than you are.

Cody Rhodes: Okay, American Dream, here is what I want to talk about. Let’s talk about the pipe bomb. You sat right there. You said a few words. You rattled off the formula for a revolution. You inspired, countless. There are wrestlers who have got into this today because of said interview. Count me as one of those who were inspired. But then you left. And when you left, you really left. You didn’t pass the torch off, you dropped it on the way out. And I don’t think you cared who picked it up, but I think you know who did. I did. Everything that you spoke about, I literally did. So, where you talked, I walked. And what is actually ironic, that makes me more CM Punk than you.

CM Punk: It’s getting a little hot in here. You’re more CM Punk than I am? Well, allow me to give you the full road to WrestleMania, CM Punk Experience. See, Cody Rhodes, you have carried this company on your back for a soul crushing two years. And you’re right around the corner, and they hand you the cover of the WWE 2K Video Game. Congratulations, by the way, it’s on sale, pretty soon, I’m sure. And right when you’re about to cross the finish line, and finish your story, oh, wait, what’s that in the distance? It’s a much bigger superstar that hasn’t been around in a very long time, coming to take it all away from you. And I’m talking about me.

Cody Rhodes: There you are, looking out for me, again. You might be right. You’ve talked all about The American Dream, well, then you should know this. He was my best friend. And he regularly quoted John Wayne. And the quote I heard the most, is courage is being scared to death, but saddling up, anyways. You may be right, but I have only one direction I can go, I have to go, and that’s forward. And that’s in the Royal Rumble. That direction goes through you.

Fifth Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are watching this match from the ringside area. Candice LeRae and Shayna Baszler will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baszler sweeps out the legs of LeRae. Baszler kicks LeRae in the chest. Strong lockup. Baszler backs LeRae into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Baszler with another leg sweep. LeRae side steps Baszler into the turnbuckles. LeRae with a leg sweep of her own. LeRae with three arm-drags. Stark and Hartwell are tagged in. Hartwell kicks Stark in the gut. Hartwell punches Stark in the back. Hartwell scores a right jab. Hartwell uppercuts Stark in the ropes. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Hartwell dumps Baszler out of the ring.

LeRae walks the tightrope. LeRae with a Springboard Hurricanrana into Baszler on the outside. Stark and Baszler regains control of the match during the commercial break. Hartwell drops Stark with a SpineBuster out of mid-air. LeRae and Baszler are tagged in. LeRae with forearm shivers. LeRae clotheslines Baszler. LeRae with a low dropkick. LeRae thrust kicks the left knee of Stark.LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. LeRae with a Running Hip Attack. LeRae follows that with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Stark Supericks Hartwell off the ring apron. LeRae tosses Stark out of the ring. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Stark tags herself in. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory. After the match, Damage CTRL jumps Chance and Carter from behind.

Winner: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Drew McIntyre. Does he have any feelings regarding the war of words tonight with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes? Nope. Everything he had to say, he said it to their faces. They are following in his footsteps. He did hear what Damian Priest had to say earlier tonight. He’s tired of people putting a negative spin to his title reign. Priest is not ready to become the World Champion. There’s only room for one chosen one, and you’re looking at him.

– Adam Pearce scolds Damage CTRL for their actions. Dakota Kai says that Pearce should bring his issues to Nick Aldis. Pearce will be seeing a lot more of Damage CTRL once they become the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher wants to discuss business with Pearce in his office. Pearce says that he needs a drink.

Sixth Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McIntyre applies a side headlock. Priest whips McIntyre across the ring. McIntyre drops Priest with a shoulder tackle. Priest shoves McIntyre. McIntyre kicks Priest in the gut. McIntyre grabs a side headlock. McIntyre runs into Priest. Priest with a leaping shoulder tackle. McIntyre shoves Priest. Priest answers with a big forearm smash. Priest repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s chest. Priest is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. Priest whips McIntyre into the turnbuckles. McIntyre clotheslines Priest. McIntyre with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Priest rocks McIntyre with another big forearm. McIntyre catches Priest in mid-air. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre rolls Priest back into the ring. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. Haymaker Exchange. McIntyre clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Priest thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Short-Arm Reversal by McIntyre. Priest rakes the eyes of McIntyre.

Priest drives McIntyre face first into the steel ring post. Priest delivers The Broken Arrow into the announce table. Priest has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Priest with clubbing kicks. Priest talks smack to McIntyre. McIntyre with a chop/haymaker combination. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from McIntyre. McIntyre kicks Priest in the chest. Priest clotheslines McIntyre for a two count. Priest applies a rear chin lock. Priest with a forearm shiver across the back of McIntyre. McIntyre decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Both men are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. McIntyre with two clotheslines. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Priest. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker.

McIntyre pops back on his feet. Priest avoids The Claymore. McIntyre dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. McIntyre with The Spinebuster for a two count. Priest sends McIntyre to the corner. McIntyre kicks Priest in the face. Priest with The Flatliner for a two count. McIntyre blocks The Leaping Back Elbow. Priest with combination kicks. McIntyre HeadButts Priest. McIntyre dives over Priest. Priest with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. McIntyre goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam, but Priest counters with The Broken Arrow for a two count. McIntyre regroups on the outside. Priest lands The SomerSault Plancha. Priest rolls McIntyre back into the ring. Priest gets distracted by R-Truth. Priest shoves down Truth. Priest with another Roundhouse Kick. McIntyre hits The Future Shock DDT. McIntyre prepares for The Claymore. McIntyre punches Truth. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest goes into the cover, but the referee was distracted by Truth. Priest dumps Truth out of the ring. McIntyre plants Priest with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

