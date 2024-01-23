WWE returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:
Seth Rollins promo
New Day vs. Imperium
Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest backstage
Judgment Day backstage
Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
Nia Jax promo
The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
Chad Gable vs. Ivar
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
Damage CTRL Backstage
Royal Rumble BY THE NUMBERS
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from New Orleans, LA.