WWE returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

Seth Rollins promo

New Day vs. Imperium

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest backstage

Judgment Day backstage

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Nia Jax promo

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Damage CTRL Backstage

Royal Rumble BY THE NUMBERS

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from New Orleans, LA.