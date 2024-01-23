WWE returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

Brutus Creed vs. Myles Borne is set for the WWE Main Event tapings

Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event of WWE Raw

Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile are still a team internally

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Maxxine Dupri, Katana & Kayden are all set for the show

The main event match is set for two segments

The only match set for only one segment is Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

DAMAGE CTRL are set for the show

(H/T: Fightful Select)