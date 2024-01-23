WWE returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.
Brutus Creed vs. Myles Borne is set for the WWE Main Event tapings
Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event of WWE Raw
Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile are still a team internally
Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Maxxine Dupri, Katana & Kayden are all set for the show
The main event match is set for two segments
The only match set for only one segment is Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
DAMAGE CTRL are set for the show
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from New Orleans, LA.
(H/T: Fightful Select)