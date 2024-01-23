Seth “Freakin'” Rollins doesn’t care what doctors say.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion kicked off the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw this week at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. with an injury update.

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” spoke to the WWE Universe after suffering an injury last week against Jinder Mahal, while getting emotional in the process and wearing a knee brace.

Rollins mentioned getting his MRI test results back and they told him he has a grade two tear of his MCL, a partially torn medial meniscus as well and with surgery, he’s looking at three to four months on the sidelines.

As the segment continued, he would go on to say he doesn’t care what doctors tell him and mentioned he would be going into WrestleMania with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and doing his best to walk out the same way.