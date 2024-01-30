Cody Rhodes will be on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown.
The American Nightmare revealed this news on social media after responding to a tweet from Seth Rollins, who is trying to convince Cody to challenge him for the world title at WrestleMania 40 rather than face-off against Roman Reigns for the second-year in a row.
I’ll be at #Smackdown this Friday https://t.co/tQRmKuEfo8
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 30, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/02 SMACKDOWN:
-The Road to WrestleMania begins for Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns
-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns
-Bayley makes her WrestleMania 40 announcement
-Cody Rhodes will appear