Cody Rhodes will be on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

The American Nightmare revealed this news on social media after responding to a tweet from Seth Rollins, who is trying to convince Cody to challenge him for the world title at WrestleMania 40 rather than face-off against Roman Reigns for the second-year in a row.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/02 SMACKDOWN:

-The Road to WrestleMania begins for Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns

-Bayley makes her WrestleMania 40 announcement

-Cody Rhodes will appear