WWE star and former women’s champion Liv Morgan recently joined Lucha Libre Online for an interview regarding her Royal Rumble return. During Morgan’s chat she was asked about the debut of Jade Cargill, who delivered a great performance in the Rumble matchup but eventually got eliminated by Morgan.

I mean, Jade (Cargill) is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her (from the women’s Royal Rumble). She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do.

Morgan has been out of action with an injury, but was the #30 entrant in the Rumble. Unfortunately for her, she was the last to be eliminated for the second year in a row. Check out her full interview below.

