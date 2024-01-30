Booker T gives his thoughts on WWE potentially “making someone” at WrestleMania 40.

The former five-time world champion spoke on this subject during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker discussed this topic due to CM Punk being out for Mania 40 due to his injury.

I’m not looking for anything like that myself. Right now, just coming off the Rumble, you look at the talent pool, you got a plethora of talent right now. There’s so many guys on the roster that can step into that spot and become something and make themselves. To be able to make stars, you gotta put them in a position to become stars. I just think we got an opportunity here, we got a huge opportunity, especially with Punk going down, even though Punk, that’s a great match. Either one of those guys, if Seth wins, it’s great. If Punk wins, it’s great. But Punk is already a made man, and Seth is already a made man. I’m looking to make somebody.

