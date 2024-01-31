Ortiz has been around the pro wrestling business for a long time.

He has accomplished a lot.

He still wants to accomplish more.

During a recent interview with Isiah Kassidy, the AEW star spoke about his goals going forward in his pro wrestling career.

“Goals going forward, I want to do an excursion in Japan and Mexico,” he said. “Just to go train. I just want to go for a month two and just go train with different people. I’ve always prided myself on being able to wrestle every style.”

He continued, “I kind of want to go back to basics this year because I feel like I’m still trying to find my new voice in professional wrestling. I want to learn Spanish fluently. I want to learn how to at least have basic conversations in Japanese.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.