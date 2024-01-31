– After making her long-awaited WWE return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, Naomi will speak for the first time in long-form fashion when she sits down as one of the guests on this week’s installment of WWE’s The Bump.

Naomi will be one of the guests of the show this week, along with 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bayley, on the January 31 episode of the show, which drops at 1/12c.

WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:@TheTrinity_Fatu joins us on #WWETheBump after her incredible return during the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! Let us know your questions for Naomi below! pic.twitter.com/BYp51L8cgk — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 30, 2024

WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:@itsBayleyWWE joins us on #WWETheBump after her monumental 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match victory! Got questions for Bayley?! Drop 'em below! pic.twitter.com/88bN73gzsV — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 30, 2024

– Speaking of WWE’s The Bump, the official X account for the weekly WWE digital series dropped cool video footage of their crew reacting to Jade Cargill being a Women’s Royal Rumble surprise entrant this past Saturday night.