Two new segments have been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW.

Chad Gable and Otis will host an Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri on next week’s RAW.

This week’s show saw Dupri make her WWE in-ring debut as she teamed with Otis and Gable to defeat Valhalla and The Viking Raiders in mixed tag team action. This was also Valhalla’s first match since returning to full-time work last November, and besides the 2022 Royal Rumble, this was her first match since losing to Shayna Baszler on the April 13, 2020 RAW. Fans popped for Dupri as she first tagged in, hitting Valhalla with offense that included a suplex and a splash. Otis then called on Dupri to hit the Caterpillar, and she went for it as fans cheered her on, but Valhalla was waiting with a stiff knee strike to the face. The finish included Dupri get k the pin on Valhalla with a sunset flip out of the corner. Alpha Academy received another strong babyface reaction as they celebrated the win, which came after weeks of vignettes that featured Gable, and Otis, training Dupri to wrestle like they do.

It was also announced that Cody Rhodes will be on Monday’s RAW to deliver a “nightmare message” to Brock Lesnar, or a “special message,” depending on which promo you saw. WWE has not announced Lesnar for the show as of this writing, and he is not being advertised locally.

This week’s RAW saw Lesnar return to attack Rhodes, but the brawl ended with Rhodes blocking the F5 with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes later declared that there is no way they can coexist because Lesnar broke his arm and busted his face. Rhodes then said he wants another shot at Lesnar, and he will fight The Beast any night or every night. The Rhodes vs. Lesnar rubber match is expected to take place at WWE SummerSlam, likely with a stipulation.

Below is the updated card for next week’s RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, along with a promo for the episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

* Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

* Cody Rhodes delivers a special/nightmare message to Brock Lesnar

