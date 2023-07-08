Brian Cage and Big Bill have advanced to the second round of the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament.

The duo defeated Matt Sydal and Trent on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage in an excellent back and forth that had the live crowd in Edmonton screaming “This Is Awesome.” Cage and Bill scored the victory after hitting a powerbomb/doomsday device combination. They will now face Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF in the semifinals. The winner of the Blind Eliminator tournament will receive a future opportunity at the AEW tag team championship. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Brian Cage and Big Bill deploying some devastating teamwork for the win! Are they now the favorites heading into their match with @The_MJF and @AdamColePro this WEDNESDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite? WATCH #AEWRampage100 on TNT!@briancagegmsi | @thecazxl pic.twitter.com/veGWuyAx8L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2023

