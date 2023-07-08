Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia are going to the second round in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament.

The JAS members defeated Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage from Edmonton, Canada. Guevara hit Hardy with the GTH, but Garcia tagged himself in to make the winning pinfall. They will now go on to face Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in the semifinals. The winner of the Blind Eliminator tournament received a future opportunity at the AEW Tag Team Championship. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

With some impressive “teamwork,” Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia got the win and are now heading to the semifinals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament quarterfinals! WATCH #AEWRampage100 on TNT!@SammyGuevara | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/9soDaQrPoA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Rampage can be found here.